4 firefighters injured battling blaze in vacant building in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in a building near a church in Jersey City, Hudson County.

Officials say the fire appears to have started in the back of 234 Montgomery St., a vacant building that's under construction.

The fire extended to a neighboring building.

The city fire department is now working with the Red Cross to relocate four adults and one child.

Four firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries due to collapsed stairs.

There were no reports of any civilian injuries.

The fire is now under control.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 7:24 PM

