4 firefighters injured battling blaze in vacant building in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in a building near a church in Jersey City, Hudson County.
Officials say the fire appears to have started in the back of 234 Montgomery St., a vacant building that's under construction.
The fire extended to a neighboring building.
The city fire department is now working with the Red Cross to relocate four adults and one child.
Four firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries due to collapsed stairs.
There were no reports of any civilian injuries.
The fire is now under control.
