8 senior citizens get new apartments in Jersey City's effort to provide more benefits

Seniors get new apartments in Jersey City's effort to provide more benefits

Seniors get new apartments in Jersey City's effort to provide more benefits

Seniors get new apartments in Jersey City's effort to provide more benefits

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Some senior citizens in New Jersey who were once homeless will be sleeping in new homes tonight.

It's part of an effort to get more benefits to people.

There is no place like home. That's especially true for someone who knows what it's like to be without one.

Kenneth Cauley just got the keys to his new studio apartment in Jersey City. He's been staying at his daughter's house lately, and before that, he was living in a shelter. So his small apartment feels huge.

"It took a real long time getting here, but I got here," Cauley said.

Cauley was one of eight seniors who were welcomed home Tuesday.

"Words can't even describe it. Some of these folks were homeless. Some of them were sleeping on couches of family members," said Tamika McReynolds, with the Hudson County Department of Housing and Community Integration.

McReynolds says this is a collaboration with the Jersey City Housing Authority that made this happen. They're paying for the first month's rent plus security deposit, and moving forward, rent will be subsidized with Section 8 vouchers.

It's estimated that 30% of people in New Jersey who are eligible for benefits like this are not actually receiving any of those benefits, so that's where outreach becomes absolutely critical.

"With that 30%, if you're not out in the community making it happen and being able to give the people those opportunities, giving them the resources, giving them the access, people won't know," McReynolds said.

Next door to Cauley, Esolyn Atkinson is also moving in. Atkinson had her own place before this, but she describes it as a slum.

"This home is my new beginning," she said.

Her new place is more than just her new place.