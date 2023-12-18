Jersey City reports historic decline in homicides, other violent crimes in 2023

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Crime in Jersey City, one of New Jersey's largest cities, is on a historic decline, officials said Monday.

City officials reported significant drops in homicides and other violent crimes so far in 2023.

People who live and work in the Greenville section said they've seen their fair share of crime, but things are improving, slowly but surely.

"Yeah it's getting better. Much better than it used to be," said Louis Griffith.

His opinion may be anecdotal, but city officials said data paints a similar picture.

"You know, for the first time we've surpassed New York City as a safer place when you look at the homicide rate. We're actually the safest city now on the East Coast of the 100 largest cities," said Mayor Steven Fulop.

Fulop, a Democrat who is also running for governor, joined Public Safety Director James Shea to announce what they called historic decreases in violent crime so far in 2023.

"We have 10 homicides year to date, and the city has never had less than 13 since we've been recording them," said Shea.

Officials said shootings and most other crimes are also down, with upticks in robberies and assaults.

They pointed to improved partnerships with the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, along with investments in tech, like cameras, to help deter criminals and solve crimes.

"And so those two things have worked in conjunction to really drive down numbers," said Fulop.

But not everyone who lives there is seeing that drop in crime firsthand.

Nathu Patel has worked at a deli across from Ferris Triangle Park for more than 20 years. He said some customers are afraid to walk there because of violence in the neighborhood.

"Yeah, a little bit scary," said Patel.

Jersey City officials said nine of the 10 homicides so far this year have been solved.