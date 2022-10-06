Watch CBS News
Local News

Rambling letters dropped off at locations across Jersey City, police investigating

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police looking into rambling letters incidents in Jersey City
Police looking into rambling letters incidents in Jersey City 00:43

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Jersey City Police are looking for the person who dropped off about half a dozen rambling letters at locations across the city Wednesday.

The incidents set off a bit of a panic Wednesday morning as officers responded to the locations, including City Hall, municipal court, schools, business and residences.

Police say there were not threats to any of the locations or individuals.

Kelly Robertson received one of the letters.

"It's a little freaky, especially because I found it inside my apartment, which means that somehow he got in and was able to leave it at the bottom of my steps," she said. "The two doors are actually locked. UPS usually can't even get in, so they leave our packages downstairs. So I'm surprised that he was able to do that."

Police believe only one individual was involved, but so far, no arrest has been made.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 10:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.