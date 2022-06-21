Jersey City police investigating suspicious death of 3-year-old
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Police are investigating the suspicious death of a child in Jersey City Heights.
CBS2 has learned the 3-year-old was taken to Christ Hospital, but other than that there are very few details.
Police are not saying where the toddler is from or releasing information about what may have happened.
The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
