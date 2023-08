Driver crashes into parked car in Jersey City

Driver crashes into parked car in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Two people were injured when a driver crashed into a parked car in Jersey City on Thursday.

It happened the intersection of Bergen and Armstrong avenues.

The car ended up on its side after crashing into the parked vehicle.

We're told the driver and the passenger have minor injuries.

No one was in the parked car.