Crash in Jersey City shuts down all lanes of Route 1 & 9

By Renee Anderson

Route 1 & 9 remains closed after serious crash in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Route 1 & 9 is closed in Jersey City following a serious crash. 

All lanes are closed in both directions between Duncan Avenue and Route 440 for the morning commute.

Video from the scene appears to show two vehicles -- one flipped onto its roof, and the other mangled around a utility pole. 

So far, there has been no word on what caused the crash or any injuries.   

Route 1 & 9 leads into the Holland and Lincoln tunnels, connecting New Jersey commuters with Manhattan. 

Traffic is backed up on Route 9 coming in from Newark, as well as on Route 440. 

Drivers should consider taking Kennedy Boulevard as an alternate route. 

Stick with CBS News New York's First Alert Traffic for the latest updates on this developing story. 

