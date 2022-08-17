Jersey City lawmaker under pressure to resign after being accused in hit-and-run

Some want Jersey City council member accused in hit-and-run to resign

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- There are more calls for an embattled New Jersey lawmaker to resign.

A Jersey City City Council member is accused of being the driver in a hit-and-run, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported.

A council meeting that wasn't on the agenda was being held on Wednesday night.

At-large Councilmember Amy DeGise is accused of hitting a cyclist with her car last month, and not stopping.

The cyclist, Andrew Black, is clearly seen on video running the red light on his bike before being struck by a black Nissan Rogue, allegedly driven by DeGise, who seems to not slow down and drives away. Black was injured but survived.

Now, some Jersey City residents, including fellow Councilmember James Solomon, say it's time for DeGise to resign.

"Everybody makes mistakes. Everybody deserves forgiveness and their day in court. However, we have to hold public servants to a higher standard," Solomon said. "We ask for accountability. That's the core thing. When voters see that the politically connected aren't held accountable for their actions, it breeds cynicism, anger and distrust. And that's why I think she should resign, so the Jersey City City Council can try to maintain trust with our constituents and our residents."

DeGise was issued two summonses for leaving the scene of that accident and failing to report an accident.

There was no immediate indication that she plans to step down any time soon.