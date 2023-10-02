Water main break in New Jersey impacting Jersey City and Hoboken

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Crews responded to a 20-foot water main break in Jersey City on Monday.

Water customers in Jersey City and Hoboken could experience low pressure while repairs are being made.

It happened near Jersey and Hoboken Avenues.

Traffic in and out of Hoboken, especially on southern routes, is being impacted. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

The cause of the water main break is being investigated.