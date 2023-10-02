Watch CBS News
Water main break in New Jersey impacting Jersey City and Hoboken

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Crews responded to a 20-foot water main break in Jersey City on Monday. 

Water customers in Jersey City and Hoboken could experience low pressure while repairs are being made. 

It happened near Jersey and Hoboken Avenues. 

Traffic in and out of Hoboken, especially on southern routes, is being impacted. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes. 

The cause of the water main break is being investigated. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 2, 2023 / 4:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

