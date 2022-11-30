Watch CBS News
Deputy Chief Constance Zappella of the Jersey City Fire Department makes history

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A woman in Jersey City's fire department is making history in New Jersey.

Former battalion chief Constance Zappella was promoted to deputy chief, making her the first female deputy chief in the JCFD.

Mayor Steven Fulop says Zappella is also the first and only female deputy chief serving in a fire department in the state, making her New Jersey's highest-ranking professional female fire officer.

"I am no longer the young girl who sought to change a century of outdated tradition.  I am now humbled and honored to serve as the highest-ranking professional female fire officer in the state and city where I was born and raised," Zappella said in a statement. "The difference between my success and failure is the network of people I built who supported me throughout my journey."

Zappella, a Jersey City native, was also the first female firefighter to join the department back in 2003.

