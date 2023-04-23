Watch CBS News
Man shot and killed inside Jersey City smoke shop

By Christina Fan

/ CBS New York

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed inside a smoke shop in Jersey City overnight. 

It happened at Allstars Smoke Shop & Lounge on Danforth Avenue, police said. 

Officers responded some time before 1 a.m. and were canvassing the area inside and outside the smoke shop. 

It was not immediately clear if any arrests were made. 

Investigators are expected to release more information later on Sunday. 

