Jersey City launches tip line for reporting animal cruelty

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Jersey City has announced a new effort to fight animal cruelty.

Mayor Steven Fulop says the city has launched a tip line for the public to anonymously report animal abuse, neglect and abandonment.

Animal cruelty crimes can be reported by calling the tip line at 201-547-4999 or emailing animalabusetipline@jcnj.org.

Right now, Jersey City has 38 police officers who are certified as Municipal Humane Law Enforcement Officers.

Twenty more will be trained in March.