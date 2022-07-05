Downtown Jersey City hosts New Jersey's biggest 4th of July celebration

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New Jersey's biggest Fourth of July celebration is happening in downtown Jersey City. Tens of thousands lined up to watch some big-name acts and fireworks.

People of all backgrounds were out enjoying this celebration, which really captured the essence of America, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Monday.

"It's been a long time, but it feels good to be able to get out and, you know, just have fun and forget about all the problems for a little bit," Yudy Mercedes said.

For Mercedes, celebrating July 4th was a chance to be out with family, including her 7-year-old son Charles, who enjoys any chance to dance.

Ndeen Al-Barqawi came from Philadelphia with her best friend to soak in great music and the crowd.

"We get our energy from each other. We want to be around people. That's the beauty of humanity, being around each other," Al-Barqawi said.

For others, it was a chance to truly get away.

"Feels alive. You feel all the energy man. It's not all pure cornfields and cows. It's all love. I love it," said Nico Janda, from Nebraska.

The event was expected to draw as many as 100,000 people to downtown Jersey City.

It's been one of the largest events in the state and had been on hold because of COVID.

"I think we all missed this. We like making connections and I just like to see all the diversity," said Raquel Orozzo, from Hackensack.

"Much better than being inside watching it on your laptop," said Foster Hoxha.

Security was very much on alert, especially given the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

"We have a large number of uniformed officers. We have a larger number of plainclothes officers. We have snipers and watchers on the rooftops," Mayor Steven Fulop said.

There are barricades and dump trucks set up. Fulop said they've done everything they can to make sure safety is a top priority.