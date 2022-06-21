Jerry Otero of Staten Island arrested for allegedly punching youth baseball umpire in New Jersey

Arrest in attack on umpire at little league baseball game

NEW YORK -- An arrest has been made in an attack on umpire during a youth baseball game in Branchburg, New Jersey.

Parent coach Jerry Otero from Staten Island was arrested after turning himself into police on Tuesday.

Authorities said Otero punched the 72-year-old umpire so hard earlier this month it left him with a broken jaw and concussion.

Otero is charged with aggravated assault and assault at a youth sports event.