Watch CBS News
Crime

Jerry Otero of Staten Island arrested for allegedly punching youth baseball umpire in New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Arrest in attack on umpire at little league baseball game
Arrest in attack on umpire at little league baseball game 00:23

NEW YORK -- An arrest has been made in an attack on umpire during a youth baseball game in Branchburg, New Jersey.

Parent coach Jerry Otero from Staten Island was arrested after turning himself into police on Tuesday.

Authorities said Otero punched the 72-year-old umpire so hard earlier this month it left him with a broken jaw and concussion.

Otero is charged with aggravated assault and assault at a youth sports event.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 21, 2022 / 6:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.