Jerry Otero of Staten Island arrested for allegedly punching youth baseball umpire in New Jersey
NEW YORK -- An arrest has been made in an attack on umpire during a youth baseball game in Branchburg, New Jersey.
Parent coach Jerry Otero from Staten Island was arrested after turning himself into police on Tuesday.
Authorities said Otero punched the 72-year-old umpire so hard earlier this month it left him with a broken jaw and concussion.
Otero is charged with aggravated assault and assault at a youth sports event.
