Jericho schools first to start school year in Nassau County
JERICHO, N.Y. -- Thousands of students in Nassau County went back to school on Monday.
The Jericho School District was first to resume classes on Long Island.
This year, face masks are optional in Jericho and there aren't any plastic guards around desks. Social distancing is not required.
There are no state requirements for daily COVID testing, but students and teachers who test positive must stay home for five days.
