Emmy Award winners Jeremy Strong & Michael Imperioli to star in "An Enemy of the People" on Broadway

NEW YORK -- Two Emmy Award winners will soon appear on a New York stage.

"Succession" star Jeremy Strong and "The Sopranos" star Michael Imperioli will appear in a Broadway production of "An Enemy of the People." This is a new adaptation of the classic Henrik Ibsen play.

Strong plays a small-town doctor who discovers a catastrophe that risks the lives of everyone in town. Imperioli plays his brother. When the doctor sounds the alarm, he's surprised at the reaction.

"I've heard it described as a man confronting the necessity of action at the same time as the impossibility of action," Strong said.

"I think it's more timely now than it was since, probably since it was written, in a strange way," Imperioli said.

Performances for "An Enemy of the People" begin Feb. 27 at Circle in the Square Theatre.