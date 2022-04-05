Jennifer Tolliver dies of injuries after she and 6-year-old son were struck by car in Harlem

Mother and 6-year-old son critically hurt after car jumped curb in Harlem

NEW YORK -- A Harlem mother has died after she and her 6-year-old son were struck by a car that jumped the car a week ago.

Police said 38-year-old Jennifer Tolliver succumbed to her injuries Monday.

There was no update on her son, who was also hospitalized in critical condition.

Police believe the driver that hit them suffered a medical emergency before losing control.

Surveillance video showed the mother and son walking on the sidewalk when the car careens toward them from behind.

Police said the car also crashed into a flower stand and damaged several other vehicles.

The 68-year-old driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition.