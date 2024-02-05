Watch CBS News
Jazz House Kids offers music education dedicated exclusively to jazz

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Jazz House Kids offers more than music lessons
NEW YORK -- Jazz House Kids offers a music experience like no other for preschool children to young adults.

It's the only community arts organization in New Jersey and New York City exclusively dedicated to education through jazz. 

We spoke with Founder Melissa Walker and Vice President of Jazz Education and Associate Producer Ted Chubb about what they offer beyond just music lessons. 

They also told us about community outreach programs and upcoming performances. 

Watch their full interview and click here for more information on how to get tickets. 

