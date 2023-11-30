Watch CBS News
Jayden Rivera charged with murders of 3 family members, including 5-year-old half-brother, in Bronx apartment

NEW YORK -- Police have charged a 19-year-old man with the murders of three family members, including a child, in their Bronx apartment.

Jayden Rivera is accused of killing his father, his father's girlfriend and their 5-year-old son.

The victims have been identified as 38-year-old Jonathan Rivera, 33-year-old Hanoi Peralta and 5-year-old Kayden Rivera.

The three victims were found stabbed to death inside their home on Cypress Avenue in Mott Haven early Sunday morning.

Police say the suspect was babysitting his half-brother while his father and his father's girlfriend went out on a date.

The motive is not yet known.

A neighbor told CBS New York he heard men yelling and fighting Saturday night.

"There was this last thing, where the man went ... ahh and it might have been the fatal blow and then it got quiet," the neighbor said.

Rivera has been charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

