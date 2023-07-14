Watch CBS News
Local News

Jay-Z exhibit "The Book of HOV" on display at Brooklyn Public Library all summer

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Never-before-seen art from Jay-Z's personal collection on display in Brooklyn
Never-before-seen art from Jay-Z's personal collection on display in Brooklyn 00:34

NEW YORK -- An exhibit celebrating the life and work of rapper Jay-Z is now open at the Brooklyn Public Library. 

"The Book of HOV" spreads across two floors at the library's main branch. 

It features never-before-seen pictures, art and memorabilia from Jay-Z's personal archives. 

Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, is one of Brooklyn's and hip-hop's most influential figures. 

The exhibit is on display for free throughout the summer. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 15, 2023 / 11:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.