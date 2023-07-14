Jay-Z exhibit "The Book of HOV" on display at Brooklyn Public Library all summer
NEW YORK -- An exhibit celebrating the life and work of rapper Jay-Z is now open at the Brooklyn Public Library.
"The Book of HOV" spreads across two floors at the library's main branch.
It features never-before-seen pictures, art and memorabilia from Jay-Z's personal archives.
Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, is one of Brooklyn's and hip-hop's most influential figures.
The exhibit is on display for free throughout the summer.
