Jay-Z exhibit "The Book of HOV" on display at Brooklyn Public Library all summer

Never-before-seen art from Jay-Z's personal collection on display in Brooklyn

Never-before-seen art from Jay-Z's personal collection on display in Brooklyn

Never-before-seen art from Jay-Z's personal collection on display in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- An exhibit celebrating the life and work of rapper Jay-Z is now open at the Brooklyn Public Library.

"The Book of HOV" spreads across two floors at the library's main branch.

It features never-before-seen pictures, art and memorabilia from Jay-Z's personal archives.

Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, is one of Brooklyn's and hip-hop's most influential figures.

The exhibit is on display for free throughout the summer.