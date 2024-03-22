Former Long Island Catholic school volleyball coach accused of raping 15-year-old player

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- A former Long Island high school girls volleyball coach was arrested Thursday and charged with raping one of his teenage players.

Shock and outrage swept across Sacred Heart Academy after 22-year-old Jason Maser, a former volleyball coach for the all-girls Catholic school, was accused of raping a 15-year-old player while working part-time as her coach at the college prep school in Hempstead.

"It's scary," one person said.

"It's horrible that someone would take advantage of their position," parent Sheena Falloon said.

The charges against Maser include rape, criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child.

His mother remained silent while walking out of his arraignment Friday, but the family's lawyer said bail of $75,000 in cash or a $150,000 bond was unfair.

"Obviously the bail set was very high. We're going to get Jason out, and we'll deal with the case going forward," the lawyer said.

The felony complaint alleges the sexual acts happened at least twice inside his Jeep Cherokee -- once in February, and a second time just two weeks ago.

The vehicle was seen Friday parked outside his Syosset home, where he was arrested. His neighbors are stunned.

"It's a very nice neighborhood. You don't expect that, right?" neighbor Kelly Filippone said.

Detectives say Maser also worked for B&B Volleyball Club, and the victim played for that team as well.

The club said in a statement that Maser underwent "mandatory training with US Safe Sport and had been screened by USA Volleyball which includes a background check."

When the league learned about the accusations, they cut ties with Maser and notified parents.

Sacred Heart said in statement it then "took immediate steps to ensure that the coach had no further access to Sacred Heart's premises or any social activities."

Maser is due back in court in April. If he is convicted, he could face up to four years in prison.

Manhasset Schools also confirmed Maser was a high school coach for their boys volleyball team for one season in 2022.

Detectives say there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.