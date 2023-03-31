Jarrod Powell sentenced in deadly anti-Asian attack in East Harlem

Man sentenced to 22 years in prison for deadly anti-Asian attack

NEW YORK -- The suspect in a deadly anti-Asian attack in East Harlem was sentenced Friday.

Fifty-one-year-old Jarrod Powell was sentenced to 22 years in a state prison.

In January, he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter as a hate crime.

Sixty-one-year-old Yao Pan Ma was out collecting cans in April 2021 when Powell brutally assaulted him.

Video of the attack showed Powell repeatedly stomping on Ma's head as he was lying motionless on the ground.

Ma never regained consciousness and died eight months later.