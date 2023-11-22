Actor Jamie Foxx accused of sexually assaulting woman at New York City restaurant

NEW YORK -- Actor Jamie Foxx is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a New York City restaurant.

The allegation is part of a lawsuit filed against Foxx by the plaintiff, who is not identified.

The alleged victim claims Foxx sexually assaulted her inside Catch NYC on Ninth Avenue in the Meatpacking District in 2015.

The lawsuit was filed this week in New York Supreme Court in Lower Manhattan.

CBS New York has reached out to a representative for Foxx. We have not heard back.