James T. Lane and Awa Sal Secka star in "After Midnight"

James T. Lane and Awa Sal Secka talk "After Midnight"

NEW YORK - The lively and irresistible show "After Midnight" transports audiences to the Cotton Club of the Harlem Renaissance -- by intertwining exhilarating dance, standard songs, poetry and fashion.

The Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, N.J. is bringing the show to new audiences after it was a hit on Broadway several seasons back.

The show captures the sounds of big band legends Duke Ellington and Cab Calloway, and audiences marvel at the dances and songs of many other legends who made Harlem the place to be.

Stars James T. Lane and Awa Sal Secka stopped by CBS New York to discuss the show. Check it out in the video above.

