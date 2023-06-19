Watch CBS News
Local News

James Ray III dies in jail while awaiting sentencing in 2018 murder of girlfriend Angela Bledsoe

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

James Ray III, convicted of killing girlfriend in NJ, dies in jail
James Ray III, convicted of killing girlfriend in NJ, dies in jail 00:33

MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- James Ray III, a New Jersey lawyer convicted of killing his girlfriend, died in jail as he awaited sentencing.

Essex County officials say Ray had a medical emergency in his jail cell Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ray was 60 years old.

In May, Ray was convicted in the shooting death of Angela Bledsoe in their Montclair home in 2018.

Ray's cause of death is not yet known, but officials say a sergeant who found him administered Narcan.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 19, 2023 / 7:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.