James Ray III dies in jail while awaiting sentencing in 2018 murder of girlfriend Angela Bledsoe

James Ray III, convicted of killing girlfriend in NJ, dies in jail

James Ray III, convicted of killing girlfriend in NJ, dies in jail

James Ray III, convicted of killing girlfriend in NJ, dies in jail

MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- James Ray III, a New Jersey lawyer convicted of killing his girlfriend, died in jail as he awaited sentencing.

Essex County officials say Ray had a medical emergency in his jail cell Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ray was 60 years old.

In May, Ray was convicted in the shooting death of Angela Bledsoe in their Montclair home in 2018.

Ray's cause of death is not yet known, but officials say a sergeant who found him administered Narcan.