Students at James Fallon Elementary School in Wayne celebrate Earth Day

Students at Wayne, New Jersey, school celebrate Earth Day early
WAYNE, N.J. -- A school in New Jersey is getting a head start on Earth Day.

CBS2's John Elliott visited James Fallon Elementary School in Wayne on Thursday.

Students brought in old t-shirts and recycled them into new ones by adding new designs.

The students also spruced up the school grounds and had a book swap.

Earth Day is Saturday, April 22.

