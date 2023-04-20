Students at James Fallon Elementary School in Wayne celebrate Earth Day
WAYNE, N.J. -- A school in New Jersey is getting a head start on Earth Day.
CBS2's John Elliott visited James Fallon Elementary School in Wayne on Thursday.
Students brought in old t-shirts and recycled them into new ones by adding new designs.
The students also spruced up the school grounds and had a book swap.
Earth Day is Saturday, April 22.
