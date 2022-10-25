Watch CBS News
James Corden apologizes for "rude comment" that got him banned from Balthazar restaurant

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

James Corden explains restaurant incident
James Corden explains restaurant incident 01:20

NEW YORK -- James Corden shared his side of the story Monday after he was banned from a New York City restaurant

On his show, he said he made a sarcastic, rude comment after his wife's order was wrong for the third time. 

"Because I didn't shout or scream, I didn't get up out of my seat, I didn't call anyone names or use derogatory language, I've been walking around thinking I haven't done anything wrong. But the truth is, I have. I made a rude comment and it was wrong, it was an unnecessary comment, it was ungracious to the server," he said. 

Corden said he called Balthazar to apologize, and the owner unbanned him. 

He said he will go back to the restaurant the next time he's in New York, if he's allowed in.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 7:32 AM

