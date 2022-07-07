Watch CBS News
Entertainment

James Caan, "The Godfather" star and native New Yorker, dies at 82

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Actor James Caan, who was born in the Bronx and rose to prominence as Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather," has died.

Caan's official Twitter account announced his passing on Thursday.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," the Tweet said. 

Caan first broke into film back in 1963 before claiming roles in classic movies like "Brian's Song" and "El Dorado," and hitting it big in "The Godfather."

The role of Corleone skyrocketed Caan's career. In more than five decades of acting, he appeared in nearly 140 different movies and television shows, including "Misery," "Dick Tracy," "Thief," "Elf" and "Bulletproof," CBS Los Angeles reported

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 7, 2022 / 1:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.