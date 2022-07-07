James Caan, "The Godfather" star and native New Yorker, dies at 82

NEW YORK -- Actor James Caan, who was born in the Bronx and rose to prominence as Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather," has died.

Caan's official Twitter account announced his passing on Thursday.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.



The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.



Caan first broke into film back in 1963 before claiming roles in classic movies like "Brian's Song" and "El Dorado," and hitting it big in "The Godfather."

The role of Corleone skyrocketed Caan's career. In more than five decades of acting, he appeared in nearly 140 different movies and television shows, including "Misery," "Dick Tracy," "Thief," "Elf" and "Bulletproof," CBS Los Angeles reported.