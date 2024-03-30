Police arrest son in fatal shooting of mother in Queens

Man accused of murdering his mother in Queens

Man accused of murdering his mother in Queens

Man accused of murdering his mother in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his mother in Queens.

It happened inside a multi-family building on 121st Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

"Everybody was screaming. It was a big ruckus out here, so I don't know what was going on," neighbor Tommy Drexler said.

Police say they found 61-year-old Natalie Coggins unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. Police arrested her son -- 36-year-old Dashawn Coggins.

Those who live nearby describe the victim as friendly.

"That house usually kept, they keep to themselves," one neighbor said.

"She comes and goes, says hello, and that's it," Drexler said.

Neighbors told CBS New York they believe the victim lived in this neighborhood for only six months to a year.

"Her son wasn't living here that long either, and he was always outside going in and out of the house," Drexler said.

Records show Dashawn Coggins lived in a Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn apartment building, but no one we spoke with at that building knew of him or the shooting.

He's now charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

So far, police have not determined a motive.