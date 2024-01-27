2 women injured in Queens shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a shooting in Jamaica, Queens, that left two women injured.

Police say there was a party happening in the vestibule of a building on 147th Street near Rockaway Boulevard when shots rang out just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities believe it may have been a drive-by.

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks, and a 35-year-old woman who was sitting inside a vehicle was hit in the face by shattered glass.

The woman who was shot was taken to Jamaica Medical Center in stable condition.

Police say they interviewed 50 people that were at the party, and at this time, it's unclear what led to the shooting and they have no suspect description.

They don't believe the woman who was shot was the intended target.

"We don't believe so. But we're not ruling anything out. It appears to be unintended right now, however, let the detectives finish conducting their investigation. And hopefully we'll have a better understanding of what happened here later on in the morning," NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry said.

It isn't clear who was being targeted or why. As of this hour, the suspect is still at large.