4-year-old boy killed after getting hit by car in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police say a 4-year-old boy died Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle in Queens.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on 147th Street in Jamaica.

Police say the child was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver stayed on the scene. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.