Jamaica Q 5k Walk and Run set to return Saturday for 2nd year

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- If you're in Jamaica, Queens on Saturday, it's time to lace up your sneakers and do some good for the community. 

The Jamaica Q 5k Walk and Run is back and promises to be better than ever. 

Justin Rodgers, from the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation, spoke with us Friday morning to share the details. 

"We're going to have over 20+ tables, different health care organizations. The day is really about wellness and togetherness," he explained. 

Check-in for the 5k starts at 6:45 a.m., and the race starts at 8 a.m. from the York College Performing Arts Center. 

CLICK HERE and watch his full interview above for more information. 

CBS New York Team
First published on August 25, 2023 / 8:23 AM

