Watch CBS News
Local News

Caught on camera: NYPD rescues man from water in Jamaica Bay

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man rescued after Jet Ski overturns in Jamaica Bay, Queens
Man rescued after Jet Ski overturns in Jamaica Bay, Queens 00:22

NEW YORK -- A water rescue was caught on camera in Queens on Wednesday.

A man ended up in the water after his Jet Ski turned over in Jamaica Bay.

The NYPD Air Sea Rescue Team arrived by helicopter and dove in the choppy water to help.

They found the man alert and conscious, then had him hoisted into the helicopter.

The man was not injured but was checked out by an EMS crew as a precaution.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 11:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.