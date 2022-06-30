Caught on camera: NYPD rescues man from water in Jamaica Bay

NEW YORK -- A water rescue was caught on camera in Queens on Wednesday.

A man ended up in the water after his Jet Ski turned over in Jamaica Bay.

The NYPD Air Sea Rescue Team arrived by helicopter and dove in the choppy water to help.

NYPD Air Sea Rescue jumps into action to rescue a jet skier. Responding to a 911 call reporting a jet skier in distress, upon arrival they observed the operator clinging on to his jet ski. Our rescue divers quickly made contact and safely hoisted the uninjured victim onboard. pic.twitter.com/BIlpNPO1ew — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) June 29, 2022

They found the man alert and conscious, then had him hoisted into the helicopter.

The man was not injured but was checked out by an EMS crew as a precaution.