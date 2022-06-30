Caught on camera: NYPD rescues man from water in Jamaica Bay
NEW YORK -- A water rescue was caught on camera in Queens on Wednesday.
A man ended up in the water after his Jet Ski turned over in Jamaica Bay.
The NYPD Air Sea Rescue Team arrived by helicopter and dove in the choppy water to help.
They found the man alert and conscious, then had him hoisted into the helicopter.
The man was not injured but was checked out by an EMS crew as a precaution.
