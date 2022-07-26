Watch CBS News
Jaliyah Perez, 20, faces charges in hit-and-run death of Ronald Molina in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. - There's an update on a fatal hit-and-run in Stamford

Police have arrested a 20-year-old woman in the case. 

Ronald Molina, 52, was hit and killed while crossing Tresser Boulevard in April. 

Police say the car involved - a gray Acura - was later found parked nearby. The license plates had been removed

Investigators say that evidence in the car led them to the driver. 

Jaliyah Perez is facing several charges, including felony evading responsibility and operating a motor vehicle without insurance. 

July 26, 2022

