Jalen Brunson's 32 points not enough as Knicks fall to Trail Blazers in overtime

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

NEW YORK -- Jerami Grant scored a career-high 44 points, Anfernee Simons had 38 and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the New York Knicks 132-129 in overtime on Friday night.

Simons' 3-pointer gave Portland an eight-point lead in the extra period and the Blazers held on when Grant made just enough of his 28 free throws, most by an NBA player this season. He hit 21, going 4 of 6 in OT.

Jusuf Nurkic finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Blazers, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Jalen Brunson scored 32 points and Julius Randle had 23 for the Knicks.

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 25, 2022 / 10:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

