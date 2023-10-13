Jalao NYC serves up traditional Dominican dishes in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- You'll find many ties to Dominican culture inside the Radio Hotel in Washington Heights, aka the Little Dominican Republic.

And if you sit down for a meal at Jalao NYC, you may just mistake the neighborhood for the Dominican Republic.

"The Washington Heights community is considered a little Dominican Republic, because we have the largest population of Dominican immigrants," said Chantal Montilla, general manager of Jalao NYC.

CBS New York popped into the kitchen as Chef Wilmer Chuquillanqui whipped up three traditional Dominican dishes: sancocho, mofongo and chicharron with cassava.

Of course, we had to taste test.

The sancocho, a winter favorite, is made with beef, pork and chicken. The main ingredient for mofongo is mashed plantains and chicharron is pork belly.

"A lot of prep. Most of our dishes is labor intense because we have to marinate and then do the actual cooking on a different day," Chuquillanqui said.

Nearly 48% of Washington Heights residents are foreign-born and nearly 62% of those residents are Dominicans.

On top of making great-tasting dishes, Montilla said her goal remains to make those who walk through their doors feel like they're back on the island.

"When we're talking about the DR, it's not just about the feel of being Domincan, but it's also staying authentic to the culture," she said. "Even though it's an elevated look, you still get that comfort feel from home through the flavors."