Beach at Jacob Riis Park in Queens closed to swimming due to bacteria in water

NEW YORK -- A Queens beach is temporarily closed to swimming due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

A red flag was posted on a lifeguard stand at Jacob Riis Park on Thursday, warning beachgoers to stay out of the water.

The National Park Service says unsafe levels of bacteria were found in water samples.

Due to the increased health risk, the beach is closed to swimming until further notice.

