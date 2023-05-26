Jacob Mejia charged in stabbing death of Luis Pena, Bronx man suspected of stealing tires off his SUV

Long Island man charged with stabbing man who tried to steal tires

Long Island man charged with stabbing man who tried to steal tires

Long Island man charged with stabbing man who tried to steal tires

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Jacob Mejia was charged Friday in the stabbing death of Luis Pena, a Bronx man who was suspected of stealing tires off Mejia's vehicle.

Mejia, 28, is accused of killing Pena, 22, who detectives said was stealing tires off Mejia's Toyota Highlander, which was parked next to Mejia's home on Jericho Turnpike in Bellerose Village on Long Island on May 13.

"When this was happening, he went outside and took matters too far. He stabbed him multiple times. Those stab wounds caused the death of Luis Pena," said Det. Capt. Steve Fitzpatrick, Nassau County Police commanding officer.

Neighbors said they heard a commotion and saw Mejia outside at around 1:30 a.m. One said Mejia told her he looked out his back window and saw three men at his car.

Detectives said Mejia went outside with a kitchen knife to confront the men.

"Mr. Mejia came up from behind and the last individual trying to get into the car, he stabbed multiple times in the back," said Fitzpatrick.

Jessica Rivero, Mejia's neighbor, said the suspects tried to break into her sister's car. In Spanish, Rivero's sister told us Mejia got one tire back before the suspects got into their car and started shooting.

"There was evidence at the scene. It's either a pellet gun or a low caliber weapon," said Fitzpatrick.

Detectives said the other two suspects drove Pena to a Bronx hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pena's family appeared visibly distraught in court. Mejia's left without speaking after he was charged with first-degree manslaughter and assault.

"Burglary, you do actually have the right to use deadly force to protect your home. When you're dealing with property that's out on the street and preventing the commission of a larceny, you're allowed to use physical force, but not deadly physical force," said former Nassau County Assistant District Attorney Daniel Johnston.

Mejia is being held on $1 million bond. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years behind bars.