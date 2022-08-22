Watch CBS News
NYPD: 19-year-old in critical condition after Jackson Heights shooting

By Ali Bauman

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The NYPD was on the scene of a shooting Monday afternoon in Queens

According to police, a 19-year-old man was shot in the armpit and hospitalized in critical condition, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported. 

It happened at around 3 p.m. on Roosevelt Avenue near 95th Street in Jackson Heights

Police said they found a shell casing at the scene. 

It was not immediately clear if the man was targeted or struck by a stray bullet. 

First published on August 22, 2022 / 4:43 PM

