NYPD: 19-year-old in critical condition after Jackson Heights shooting
NEW YORK -- The NYPD was on the scene of a shooting Monday afternoon in Queens.
According to police, a 19-year-old man was shot in the armpit and hospitalized in critical condition, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported.
It happened at around 3 p.m. on Roosevelt Avenue near 95th Street in Jackson Heights.
Police said they found a shell casing at the scene.
It was not immediately clear if the man was targeted or struck by a stray bullet.
