NYPD: 19-year-old in critical condition after Jackson Heights shooting

Shooting in Jackson Heights leaves man in critical condition

NEW YORK -- The NYPD was on the scene of a shooting Monday afternoon in Queens.

According to police, a 19-year-old man was shot in the armpit and hospitalized in critical condition, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported.

It happened at around 3 p.m. on Roosevelt Avenue near 95th Street in Jackson Heights.

Police said they found a shell casing at the scene.

It was not immediately clear if the man was targeted or struck by a stray bullet.