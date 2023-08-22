Police: Missing 5-year-old girl found safe in Queens; man taken into custody

Missing 5-year-old girl found safe in Queens; man taken into custody

NEW YORK -- Police found a missing 5-year-old girl who was allegedly led away by a stranger in Queens on Tuesday.

After searching for nearly eight hours, we're told the NYPD found the child at the subway station at 74th Street and Broadway in Jackson Heights around 4:35 p.m.

That 5-year-old girl was last seen inside a Foodtown supermarket at 37th Avenue by 79th Street around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A surveillance photo shows her holding the hand of an older man inside the store.

Investigators spent the day scouring the area, using K-9s to try to track where they went.

Sources tell us the child's mother recognized the man the girl was with from around the neighborhood but did not know him well enough to know his name and certainly not well enough for him to watch her child.

The girl was found at the subway station around the corner from the grocery store just before 5 p.m.

Video shows the older man getting arrested by the subway station entrance, as police carried the child away in their arms.

Further details have not yet been released.