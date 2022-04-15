Jackie Robinson memorabilia up for auction in Lower Manhattan

Jackie Robinson memorabilia up for auction in the West Village

NEW YORK -- Several unique items belonging to Jackie Robinson were on display in Lower Manhattan on Thursday.

Bleeker Trading in the West Village had memorabilia of Robinson's that is up for auction with Goldin Auctions.

Items include his authentic home jersey from the 1951 season with his name sewn in the collar and several bats, including the bat he used in the 1949 All-Star Game held at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn.

The many items are expected to go for up to $20 million combined.

Robinson knew his impact extended far beyond baseball. One of the most unique items up for auction is a letter he wrote just three years before his death.

"Jackie Robinson wrote in 1969, and it goes into detail talking about race. It's just very unusual to have such a detailed, handwritten letter on really dealing with race relations and Jackie Robinson," said Ken Goldin, executive chairman and founder of Goldin Auctions.

Friday marks the 75th anniversary of Robinson breaking the color barrier in the Major Leagues.