MLB teams honor Jackie Robinson 76 years after he broke the color barrier

NEW YORK -- Seventy-six years ago, American history was transformed by a baseball player named Jackie Robinson.

To mark the occasion, every MLB player wore #42 on Saturday.

Ebbets Field in Brooklyn was the location of one of the most impactful days in our history. On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier, and 76 years later, he's still making his mark.

Saturday, he was honored as an American hero.

As has become tradition, every player and manager for every team wore Robinson's number -- 42. The number is in Dodger blue regardless of the team colors. All bases are stamped with the commemorative emblem. Their socks have Robinson's number, and some players like Francisco Lindor of the Mets customized his cleats with #42.

It's a day to recognize his accomplishments and sacrifices he made on the field and off.

After his playing days, Robinson dedicated his life to civil rights issues.