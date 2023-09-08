High school tennis player from New Jersey starts website to help other teen athletes overcome depression

GLADSTONE, N.J. -- A high school tennis player from Gladstone, New Jersey used a setback to move forward and improve his mental health.

"We're out in the sun. I haven't seen these guys in a while and I got to play with them," said Jack Dahler. "It's much easier to just have fun, be out here running around and being active knowing that they know what I went through. They're always here for me and I'm really lucky to have all these people that support me."

Not long ago, Dahler's world came crashing down when he suffered a back injury. His dreams of tennis glory dimmed under the lights of his hospital room.

"After the surgery, I couldn't walk by myself for three weeks and I was just in constant pain," said Dahler. "Ultimately the mental aspect was harder to overcome than my physical injury."

It wasn't just intense, physical pain. The pain from losing the ability to play the sport he loves left Dahler feeling isolated and hopeless, but there was a flicker of resilience deep in his heart.

"I accepted that something was going on and I learned that the only way that I'm going to overcome something like this is if I talk to somebody about it," said Dahler.

Instead of accepting defeat, Dahler channeled his energy into something positive to make a difference in the lives of others.

"I created a website called Out of Bounds. It's basically an outlet and a resource for these kids to see that they're not the only ones," said Dahler.

Dahler drew inspiration from is own mental health struggle to create a landing spot for other teen athletes navigating the challenges and break the stigma.

"It's a huge problem. They think that they can't talk to anybody about it. They're scared to talk to people about it. They're embarrassed that they're not tough. But frankly, being tough is talking to people about it," said Dahler. "That is tough. That is courage."

The site is where young athletes can share their struggles openly and find comfort in knowing they're not alone.

Along the way, Dahler's own healing journey continued. That dark cloud of depression slowly lifted. He regained his strength and returned to the court as team captain, leading by example.

"I hope that athletes develop the courage to talk to people about what's going on with them. I hope they find out and realize that they're not the only ones going through this," said Dahler.

Through his struggles, Dahler found healing and touched the lives of others. His story reminds us that sometimes the greatest setbacks lead to unexpected triumphs.

If you or someone you know is struggling, there is always someone to talk to. Trained counselors are available 24/7 by calling or texting 988.