Ja Morant won't face charges after appearing to brandish gun in club, police say

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will not be charged after he appeared to brandish a gun in a Colorado club last week, police announced Wednesday.

"GPD was not able to determine that probable cause existed for the filing of any charges," the Glendale Police Department said in a statement. "Although the video was concerning enough to prompt an investigation, there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime."

The department noted that it never received a call about the incident on the night it happened and that nobody else, including the patrons of the club, identified by police as Shotgun Willies, filed a complaint afterward.

"The investigation also concluded that no one was threatened or menaced with the firearm and in fact no firearm was ever located," police said.

The Grizzlies announced Wednesday that Morant will "remain away from the team for at least the next four games." The team had initially said on Saturday that the guard would be "away from the team" for at least two games.

The day after the incident occurred, Morant put out a statement apologizing for his actions.

"I'm sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down," he said. "I'm going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."