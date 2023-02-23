Report: Special counsel investigating former president Donald Trump subpoenas Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner

NEW YORK -- The special counsel investigating former president Donald Trump has subpoenaed his daughter and son-in-law, according to the New York Times.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner worked as advisers to the former president during his time in office.

It's unclear if the former president will try to block them from testifying on the grounds of executive privilege.

The special counsel is leading the investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.