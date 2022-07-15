Medical examiner: Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries

NEW YORK -- Ivana Trump died from blunt impact injuries, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner said Friday.

Trump was found dead in her Manhattan apartment Thursday. Sources told CBS2 she was found on a staircase after police were called to her apartment for a wellness check.

The medical examiner's office says Trump suffered blunt impact injuries to her torso and her death has been ruled accidental.

Trump was 73 years old. She was former president Donald Trump's first wife and the mother of his eldest children -- Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.