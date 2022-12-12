Watch CBS News
It's that time of the year -- gingerbread houses galore on display on Lower East Side

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Gingerbread Lane opens at Essex Market on Lower East Side
Gingerbread Lane opens at Essex Market on Lower East Side 00:50

NEW YORK -- Gingerbread Lane made its first appearance this year at Essex Market on the Lower East Side.

It's considered one of the largest gingerbread house displays in the world. Families got to design gingerbread houses and gingerbread people, along with ornaments. Santa also made an appearance.

"This is a great idea, you know, for Essex Market to do this for the community, it's awesome," Lower East Side resident Tippy Vong said. "I mean, it's hard to find things to do because everything costs money. It costs like maybe like $30 and above for every event."

"It's very special for our community. We like to make sure that all our events are free so that everyone can participate," added Nina LoSchiavo, chief of the staff of the Lower East Side Partnership. "To really see everybody here and to see everyone starting to have a nice time and enjoying it and getting to see Gingerbread Lane, it's really special, especially around the holiday season."

More than 75 gingerbread houses are in the display at the upper level of Essex Market made to look like the Lower East Side. The Essex Market Kitchen is also holding workshops through Jan. 15.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 11, 2022 / 7:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

