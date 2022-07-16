Watch CBS News
Married couple wins Italy Run by Ferrero 4-mile race in Central Park

Thousands of runners in Central Park for "Italy Run by Ferrero"
NEW YORK -- There was a celebration of Italian heritage Saturday in Central Park.

More than 5,000 people took part in the Italy Run by Ferrero 4-mile run.

It's the first time the event has been held since the pandemic.

The New York Road Runners club teamed up with the Italian consulate to host the event.

This year's winners were a married couple, Francesca Lollo-Brigida and Matteo Angeletti. They are both Italian speed skaters.

