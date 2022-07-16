Married couple wins Italy Run by Ferrero 4-mile race in Central Park
NEW YORK -- There was a celebration of Italian heritage Saturday in Central Park.
More than 5,000 people took part in the Italy Run by Ferrero 4-mile run.
It's the first time the event has been held since the pandemic.
The New York Road Runners club teamed up with the Italian consulate to host the event.
This year's winners were a married couple, Francesca Lollo-Brigida and Matteo Angeletti. They are both Italian speed skaters.
