Pro-Palestinian, pro-Israeli demonstrators face off at large rally on Manhattan's East Side

NEW YORK -- Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators faced off at a large rally on the East Side on Friday.

Dozens of people gathered along Lexington Avenue near 46th Street.

The NYPD was on the scene as some people in the crowd were seen clashing.

This comes amid the major decision made by the United Nations' highest court Friday in response to the Israel-Hamas war.

The ruling said Israel must take action to prevent acts of genocide, but the court did not demand a cease-fire.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 7:03 PM EST

