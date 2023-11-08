Demonstrations across NYC mark 1 month since start of Israel-Hamas war

NEW YORK -- A number of demonstrations unfolded across New York City on Tuesday to mark one month since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Gal Gilboa Dalal got separated from his 22-year-old younger brother at the Israeli music festival that turned into a massacre. Gilboa Dalal says his brother was kidnapped, seen in one of the first videos released by Hamas.

"That's why I went to this festival. I wanted to watch over him," Gilboa Dalal said.

Gilboa Dalal says he's been wondering nonstop for the last month -- is his brother alive? Is he OK?

Also calling for the release of Dalal and 240 other hostages being held by Hamas is Doron Libshtein.

At a Hudson Yards event organized by the Mir Yam Institute, he shared how four relatives were murdered Oct. 7 at kibbutz Kfar Aza: his younger brother-- 50-year-old Ofir, a community leader -- and 19-year-old nephew Nitzan, as well as Ofir's mother-in-law and 22-year-old nephew.

He says Ofir was like his twin.

"He was a peacemaker. He brought people from Gaza to his village on a weekly basis. He hosted them," Libshtein said. "The second goal is to have the support of the world to free Palestine from Hamas."

At a rally in Union Square, people chanted in support of Palestinian people.

"There's too many deaths going on. We should be enforcing peace and not war. The main people that are dying are women and children. I think it's wrong. That's why I'm out here calling for a ceasefire," pro-Palestinian supporter Josh Lopez said.

The Gaza Health Ministry says more than 10,000 people have been killed since Oct. 7.

"We are out here to apply pressure to the elected officials," one demonstrator said.

People at the rally described images they've seen on TV.

"I get really emotional thinking about it. There was this little girl who was buried under rubble and, like, they were digging her out," pro-Palestinian supporter Justin Pines said.

One month of pain for Palestinians and Israelis.